Shootings

Person shot at a central Las Vegas Valley shopping center

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2017 - 6:28 pm
 

A person was shot in the stomach Wednesday evening at a central-valley shopping center, police said.

Officers responded about 5 p.m. to 3735 Spring Mountain Road, near Valley View Boulevard, Metro Lt. W. Graham said.

The injured person was taken to University Medical Center in an unknown condition.

Graham said he didn’t know whether the shooter was in custody.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

 

