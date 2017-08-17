Person shot at a central Las Vegas Valley shopping center

A person was shot in the stomach Wednesday evening at a central-valley shopping center, police said.

Las Vegas police respond to the scene of a shooting at a shopping center at Spring Mountain Road and Valley View Boulevard in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Officers responded about 5 p.m. to 3735 Spring Mountain Road, near Valley View Boulevard, Metro Lt. W. Graham said.

The injured person was taken to University Medical Center in an unknown condition.

Graham said he didn’t know whether the shooter was in custody.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

3735 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas, NV