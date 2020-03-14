Person shot, injured by Las Vegas police in east valley

A Las Vegas police officer shot a person Friday night in the east valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At about 10 p.m., the shooting occurred in the 4500 block of Lindale Avenue. At least one person was injured, the agency said in a statement, but police did not say the person’s condition.

Police said no officers were injured. Officers were shutting down streets in the area.

No other information was immediately given.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

