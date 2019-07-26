90°F
Shootings

Person shot multiple times at Las Vegas apartment complex

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2019 - 11:37 pm
 

One person was shot Thursday evening at an apartment complex in the western Las Vegas Valley , police said.

The shooting victim flagged down officers about 5:17 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 6500 block of West Charleston Boulevard, just east of Rainbow Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Adrian Beas said.

The victim suffered several gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Beas said.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

