Person shot multiple times at Las Vegas apartment complex

The victim suffered several gunshot wounds Thursday evening at an apartment complex in the western Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was shot Thursday evening at an apartment complex in the western Las Vegas Valley , police said.

The shooting victim flagged down officers about 5:17 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 6500 block of West Charleston Boulevard, just east of Rainbow Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Adrian Beas said.

The victim suffered several gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Beas said.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

