Person shot outside pot dispensary near Las Vegas Strip

A person was shot in the finger outside a marijuana dispensary Wednesday afternoon near the Strip, Las Vegas police said.

Visitors arrive to Planet 13 on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Wade Tyler Millward/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police received a call of people in an argument at 3:37 p.m. outside Planet 13, 2548 W. Desert Inn Road, near Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said. A person was shot in the finger and taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, he said.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are investigating, OcampoGomez said.

The dispensary opened Nov. 1 and bills itself as one of the world’s largest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Planet 13, 2548 W. Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas