Person shot outside pot dispensary near Las Vegas Strip

A person was shot in the finger outside a marijuana dispensary Wednesday afternoon near the Strip, Las Vegas police said.
Police received a call of people in an argument at 3:37 p.m. outside Planet 13, 2548 W. Desert Inn Road, near Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said. A person was shot in the finger and taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, he said.
No other injuries were reported.
Police are investigating, OcampoGomez said.
The dispensary opened Nov. 1 and bills itself as one of the world’s largest.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.Planet 13, 2548 W. Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas