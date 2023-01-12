Person shot, wounded in ‘targeted’ Henderson home invasion, police say

Police were dispatched to Tranquil Peak Court after the 3 a.m. shooting.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

A person was shot by home invaders who broke in to a Henderson home early Thursday in a suspected “targeted incident,” police said.

Police and fire crews were sent to the 400 block of Tranquil Peak Court for a report of a shooting at 3 a.m., according to a statement issued by the Henderson Police Department on Thursday.

Two men “made forced entry into the victim’s residence, the victim confronted the suspects, resulting in an exchange of gunfire,” the statement said.

The attackers then fled.

The victim was taken a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

