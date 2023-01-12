58°F
Shootings

Person shot, wounded in ‘targeted’ Henderson home invasion, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2023 - 2:05 pm
 
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

A person was shot by home invaders who broke in to a Henderson home early Thursday in a suspected “targeted incident,” police said.

Police and fire crews were sent to the 400 block of Tranquil Peak Court for a report of a shooting at 3 a.m., according to a statement issued by the Henderson Police Department on Thursday.

Two men “made forced entry into the victim’s residence, the victim confronted the suspects, resulting in an exchange of gunfire,” the statement said.

The attackers then fled.

The victim was taken a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Johnathan Porter (Metropolitan Police Department)
Strip club sues rapper over shooting
By / RJ

A Las Vegas strip club claimed that the rapper Blueface caused the establishment to shut down over a shooting he has been charged with, according to a lawsuit.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman found shot dead in downtown home
By / RJ

Police said they believe someone shot and killed a woman in her downtown Las Vegas residence on Sunday evening, according to a news release.

