Person with ‘substantial injuries’ after shooting in central Las Vegas

October 17, 2025 - 6:14 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect after a Friday morning shooting in the central Las Vegas Valley that left one person with “substantial injuries.”

At about 3:30 a.m., Las Vegas police responded to a report of a person being shot in the 2300 block of Pardee Place, near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway.

Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Sunrise Hospital with “substantial injuries.”

The suspect remains outstanding, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.

