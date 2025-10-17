Person with ‘substantial injuries’ after shooting in central Las Vegas
Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in the central valley that left one person with “substantial injuries.”
At about 3:30 a.m., Las Vegas police responded to a report of a person being shot in the 2300 block of Pardee Place, near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway.
Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Sunrise Hospital with “substantial injuries.”
The suspect remains outstanding, according to police.
No further information was immediately available.