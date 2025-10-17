Person with ‘substantial injuries’ after shooting in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in the central valley that left one person with “substantial injuries.”

Man arrested after police said he exchanged gunfire with wife, son in deadly shooting

Las Vegas man pulled from burning house was shot several times, police say

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect after a Friday morning shooting in the central Las Vegas Valley that left one person with “substantial injuries.”

At about 3:30 a.m., Las Vegas police responded to a report of a person being shot in the 2300 block of Pardee Place, near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway.

Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Sunrise Hospital with “substantial injuries.”

The suspect remains outstanding, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.