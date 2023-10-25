Person wounded in central Las Vegas Valley shooting

The public is asked to avoid the area because of heavy police presence.

A person was shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The shooting occurred around 1:35 p.m. on the 7100 block of South Bronco Street, near West Harmon Avenue and South Jones Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center.

