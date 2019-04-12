Phoenix suspect arrested in killing of wife, 2 children, man

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man has been arrested on suspicion of killing his wife, his two young daughters and a man who the suspect thought was romantically involved with his wife.

Sgt. Tommy Thompson said Friday that authorities found the daughters ages 5 and 7 dead at the family’s home Thursday night. A 3-year-old daughter was unharmed.

Thompson says the suspect was arrested while driving away from an apartment complex where the man had been shot dead and two others were shot and wounded.

The suspect and the victims were not identified.

Police said officers responding to one shooting Thursday night heard gunshots in the area and found some of the victims during a search.

According to police, the possible suspect was taken into custody during a traffic stop shortly after the shootings occurred and a vehicle was seen leaving the area.