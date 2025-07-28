98°F
Shootings

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Southwest valley

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2025 - 7:45 pm
 

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after an incident police are investigating as a possible domestic violence-related homicide.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to a home near Buffalo Drive and Ford Avenue at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Metro.

There, officers found one person dead and another suffering gunshot wounds. The injured person was transported to a hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, Metro said.

Police found the suspect nearby and took him into custody, according to Metro.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X.

