66°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Police: 1 suspect dead in UNLV active shooting; multiple victims

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2023 - 11:59 am
 
Updated December 6, 2023 - 12:52 pm
The Maryland Parkway entrance to UNLV. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Maryland Parkway entrance to UNLV. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police presence outside UMC hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las V ...
Police presence outside UMC hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police presence outside UMC hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las V ...
Police presence outside UMC hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center prepare to receive victims in a shooting on the UNLV campus ...
Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center prepare to receive victims in a shooting on the UNLV campus Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Taylor Lane/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center prepare to receive victims in a shooting on the UNLV campus ...
Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center prepare to receive victims in a shooting on the UNLV campus Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Taylor Lane/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One suspect in the UNLV campus shooting “has been located and is deceased,” according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police on the UNLV campus responded to a “confirmed active shooter” on Wednesday morning to Beam Hall.

“UPDSouth – UNLV UPD Alert – UNLV University Police responding to confirmed active shooter in BEH. This is not a test. RUN-HIDE-FIGHT,” a text from university police said.

Around 12:20 p.m., university police added that there were additional shots fired at the Student Union.

UPDSouth – UNLV UPD Alert – UNLV University Police responding to additional report of shots fired in the Student Union, evacuate the area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.

Three students who were on the second level of the Beam building told CNN that they had sheltered in place for about 30 minutes until being escorted out by police. They heard multiple gunshots and said that a window had been shot out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Police respond to ‘confirmed active shooter’ on UNLV campus
Police respond to ‘confirmed active shooter’ on UNLV campus
2
Vegas-to-LA rail project lands $3B in federal funds
Vegas-to-LA rail project lands $3B in federal funds
3
Here’s all the food and drink to try as Durango opens
Here’s all the food and drink to try as Durango opens
4
First look inside Durango — PHOTOS
First look inside Durango — PHOTOS
5
CARTOONS: What Democrats want to learn from Trump
CARTOONS: What Democrats want to learn from Trump
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Henderson shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
Henderson shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
Central Las Vegas shooting leaves one dead
Central Las Vegas shooting leaves one dead
1 dead after shooting near downtown Las Vegas high school
1 dead after shooting near downtown Las Vegas high school
Body found on Vegas school property, police say
Body found on Vegas school property, police say
Full road closure on Lake Mead Boulevard amid police activity
Full road closure on Lake Mead Boulevard amid police activity
Child arrested after bringing gun to Clark High School
Child arrested after bringing gun to Clark High School