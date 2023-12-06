Police: 1 suspect dead in UNLV active shooting; multiple victims

Police on the UNLV campus responded to a “confirmed active shooter” on Wednesday morning to Beam Hall.

The Maryland Parkway entrance to UNLV. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police presence outside UMC hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center prepare to receive victims in a shooting on the UNLV campus Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Taylor Lane/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One suspect in the UNLV campus shooting “has been located and is deceased,” according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

“UPDSouth – UNLV UPD Alert – UNLV University Police responding to confirmed active shooter in BEH. This is not a test. RUN-HIDE-FIGHT,” a text from university police said.

Around 12:20 p.m., university police added that there were additional shots fired at the Student Union.

UPDSouth – UNLV UPD Alert – UNLV University Police responding to additional report of shots fired in the Student Union, evacuate the area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.

Three students who were on the second level of the Beam building told CNN that they had sheltered in place for about 30 minutes until being escorted out by police. They heard multiple gunshots and said that a window had been shot out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.