Police air details on fatal shooting during domestic dispute call

Las Vegas police provided more information Thursday morning about a fatal officer-involved shooting Monday night in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The briefing was to discuss the killing of Demetrius Roberts, 21, in the 4100 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, near South Arville and Desert Inn roads.

Police previously said Officer Theron Young, 35, and Officer Joel Blasko, 31, shot and killed Roberts while responding to a domestic dispute.

Police said Roberts shot at officers as they stepped out of their vehicles, and police returned fire.

A woman involved in the call was also shot, but it remained unclear who injured the woman. She was treated at University Medical Center and her injuries were considered nonlife-threatening.

