76°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Shootings

Police air details on fatal shooting during domestic dispute call

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2021 - 10:06 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police provided more information Thursday morning about a fatal officer-involved shooting Monday night in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The briefing was to discuss the killing of Demetrius Roberts, 21, in the 4100 block of Silver Dollar Avenue, near South Arville and Desert Inn roads.

Police previously said Officer Theron Young, 35, and Officer Joel Blasko, 31, shot and killed Roberts while responding to a domestic dispute.

Police said Roberts shot at officers as they stepped out of their vehicles, and police returned fire.

A woman involved in the call was also shot, but it remained unclear who injured the woman. She was treated at University Medical Center and her injuries were considered nonlife-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Station Casinos’ Durango project approved for southwest Las Vegas
Station Casinos’ Durango project approved for southwest Las Vegas
2
Raiders lose running back to toe injury
Raiders lose running back to toe injury
3
ZZ Top takes to the Strip with new bassist, classic flair
ZZ Top takes to the Strip with new bassist, classic flair
4
Serial casino burglar sentenced for stealing $20K in casino chips
Serial casino burglar sentenced for stealing $20K in casino chips
5
Raiders report: Depleted secondary adds new face
Raiders report: Depleted secondary adds new face
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST