Police arrest 17-year-old suspect in drive-by shooting of 2 kids

Las Vegas police have arrested 17-year-old Hakeem Collette in connection with a May 9 shooting that left two kids injured.

Hakeem Collette (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have arrested a 17-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting that injured two juveniles earlier this month.

The Metropolitan Police Department identified Hakeem Collette as a suspect in a May 9 drive-by shooting that struck two kids who were outside of a home on the 8900 block of Jamie Lee Avenue just before 4 p.m., according to a news release from Las Vegas police.

The injured boy and girl were taken by neighbors to Centennial Hills Hospital and were later transferred to University Medical Center.

Metro police Lt. Greg Phenis said at the scene May 9 that one of the kids suffered life-threatening injuries from the shooting.

A neighbor’s car also had multiple bullet holes after the shooting and one window was shot out.

Police said Collette was already in custody at Clark County Detention Center facing charges when he was rebooked Monday, facing two charges of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, two charges of attempted murder, one charge of possession of a gun by a prohibited person and two charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

Collette was already certified as an adult for the other charges, according to police. He was in custody for violation of probation related to a prior charge of conspiracy to commit robbery. Court records show that probation was revoked on Monday.

He is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

