ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Shootings

Police arrest suspect in shooting north of downtown Las Vegas

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2017 - 3:36 am
 

A man was arrested after a shooting Sunday morning north of downtown Las Vegas.

Police records show Roman Anthony Guerrero was booked into Clark County Detention Center on charges of battery with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied structure or vehicle.

Metropolitan Police Department documents implicate Guerrero, in his early 30s, in the incident where two people were shot about 4 a.m. on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Bonanza Road. They were hospitalized and expected to survive.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like