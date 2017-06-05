Police arrest suspect in shooting north of downtown Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was arrested after a shooting Sunday morning north of downtown Las Vegas.

Police records show Roman Anthony Guerrero was booked into Clark County Detention Center on charges of battery with a deadly weapon and shooting into an occupied structure or vehicle.

Metropolitan Police Department documents implicate Guerrero, in his early 30s, in the incident where two people were shot about 4 a.m. on the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Bonanza Road. They were hospitalized and expected to survive.

