Boy, 14, faces charges after Las Vegas detective was shot at; others arrested

A 14-year-old boy was among those charged following a shooting in which a police detective shot two men, injuring both, after his vehicle was shot at, police said.

Asst. Sheriff Dori Koren responds to a question during an officer involved shooting update at the Metropolitan Police Headquarters on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The location map of a recent officer involved shooting described as Asst. Sheriff Dori Koren gives an update at the Metropolitan Police Headquarters on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

One of the suspect's handguns recovered during a recent officer involved shooting described by Asst. Sheriff Dori Koren during an update at the Metropolitan Police Headquarters on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Asst. Sheriff Dori Koren gives an officer involved shooting update at the Metropolitan Police Headquarters on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Asst. Sheriff Dori Koren gives an officer involved shooting update with a location map at the Metropolitan Police Headquarters on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Asst. Sheriff Dori Koren gives an officer involved shooting update and describes one of the suspect's handguns recovered at the Metropolitan Police Headquarters on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A 14-year-old boy was among those charged following a shooting Sunday in which a police detective shot two men, injuring both, after his vehicle was shot at, police said.

Three other men were also arrested in connection to the shooting, which happened in the area of West Lone Mountain Road and Scott Robinson Boulevard in North Las Vegas late Sunday night.

The shooting occurred while police were investigating a report just before 5 a.m. Sunday of a drive-by shooting in the 5100 block of Hickam Avenue, near North Decatur Boulevard and West Craig Road. During a news conference Wednesday, Metro Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren said officers investigating that call were able to determine that a shooting did occur at a residence there Sunday morning.

Later Sunday, Koren said investigators conducted surveillance on two cars — a black Nissan sedan and a white Honda sedan — they believed were related to the early-morning shooting.

Koren said officers saw the two vehicles stop in a church parking lot before several people in the vehicles got out and changed cars. Koren said the Nissan was later discovered to be following one of Metro’s vehicles.

‘Fired several times’

Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, a man on foot that police believed to be “associated” with the suspect vehicles “fired several times” at a Metro vehicle in the area of Lone Mountain and Robinson Boulevard, striking the vehicle, Koren said.

Moments later, Metro Detective Strahinja Pavlovic, 32, encountered the Nissan sedan. Koren said Pavlovic saw the driver of the vehicle “extend his arm” outside the car. Koren on Wednesday identified the driver as Daiveon Stone, 29.

Koren said that Pavlovic then “heard the impacts of gunfire in his vehicle,” which led to him returning five shots toward the Nissan.

With Stone, police announced Monday that two others were arrested on charges related to the shootings — Lazavion Payne, 19, and Calvin Richards, 24.

Richards, Koren said, suffered a gunshot wound to one of his eyes and, as of Wednesday, was in stable condition at a hospital.

Stone suffered a gunshot wound to one of his forearms, Koren said, and has since been released from a hospital. According to the Clark County Detention Center website, Stone and Payne were booked into the facility on Monday.

Pavlovic has been employed with Metro since 2016. He works with the Tactical Operations Division, Safe Neighborhoods Bureau, Koren said.

Seized four 9 mm handguns

Koren said the three men suspected in the shootings face two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, one count of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle.

The 14-year-old, Koren said, faces two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, one count of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, and two counts of being a minor while in possession of a firearm.

Koren said two 9 mm handguns were found on the teen when he was arrested. Police also recovered two other 9 mm handguns.

No officers were injured Sunday, but Koren said it was an example of how dangerous policing can be.

“This incident, in particular, underscores the danger that our officers, our detectives, all of our personnel, face on a daily basis,” Koren said. “The reality is that our community is much safer today because the men and women of this police department are going towards danger and being aggressive in trying to apprehend violent criminals.”

The officer-involved shooting was Metro’s fourth this year and its first nonfatal. In 2024, the department recorded five officer-involved shootings.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.