Police breach gunman’s door after Oct. 1 Las Vegas shooting — VIDEO

Las Vegas police released body camera footage that depicts the moment officers breached Oct. 1 gunman Stephen Paddock’s Mandalay Bay suite.
Here is a transcript:
(Background) You guys ready?
(Background) Yeah
(Background) Breach, breach, breach
*bang*
*Fire alarm sounds*
Officer: Got the door, Levi. Got the door.
Hey, hey, (inaudible) there’s a 413. (413 is police code for gun)
There’s a 413 on the ground with a bipod to the right.
Levi. Levi.
(Background) (inaudible) there’s a 413 here.
Officer: With you
Ok.
(Background) Check that.
Officer: Ok.
It looks like it might be a camera of some sort. (inaudible) multiple cameras. We got a camera on the bottom and on the top.
(Background) We got a connection to this room right here.
Officer: Hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on.
(Background) Hold, hold, hold, relax.
(Background) Metro Police!
(Background) We got a connection in the room behind you.
Officer: Hey, I’m gonna hold on this door, ok?
(Background) Rifle, rifle, rifle!
(Background) (inaudible) I got door.
(Background) Rifles up, move up.
(inaudible background noise)
Officer: Ok, come around there. In with you, with you, with you!
(Background) Come around this door, it’s sweeping. Right here, this door. Those are cameras pointed down the hallway.
Officer: With you, with you
(Background) We’re curling back (inaudible).
(Background) Clear.
(Background) Clear.
(Background) (inaudible) check under the bed.
(Background) I’m covering.
(Background) Watch these closets, watch your back.
Officer: I got them.
(Background) You got it?
(Background) Clear.
(Background) Watch these closets.
(Background) I’m gonna breach.
(Background) We’re gonna breach it.
(Background) Breach.
(Background) Move up, move up
Officer: Canine, coming out!
Canine coming out. Police coming out.
(Background) I need SWAT back.
(Background) Just hold on that, hold on that.
(Background) Hey I need that other charge that’s in the stairwell.
(Background) Yup, yup, gotcha.
Officer: Second charge in the stairwell.
(Background) I’m gonna check these couches real quick.
(Background) I checked them, I checked them. Just watch that. I’m gonna put a (inaudible) on that door.
(Background) Copy that.
Full story:
Las Vegas police release Oct. 1 body camera footage – VIDEO