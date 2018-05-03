Police breach gunman’s door after Oct. 1 Las Vegas shooting — VIDEO

Las Vegas police released body camera footage that depicts the moment officers breached Oct. 1 gunman Stephen Paddock’s Mandalay Bay suite.

Las Vegas police released body camera footage that depicts the moment officers breached Oct. 1 gunman Stephen Paddock's Mandalay Bay suite.

Las Vegas police released body camera footage that depicts the moment officers breached Oct. 1 gunman Stephen Paddock’s Mandalay Bay suite.

Here is a transcript:

(Background) You guys ready?

(Background) Yeah

(Background) Breach, breach, breach

*bang*

*Fire alarm sounds*

Officer: Got the door, Levi. Got the door.

Hey, hey, (inaudible) there’s a 413. (413 is police code for gun)

There’s a 413 on the ground with a bipod to the right.

Levi. Levi.

(Background) (inaudible) there’s a 413 here.

Officer: With you

Ok.

(Background) Check that.

Officer: Ok.

It looks like it might be a camera of some sort. (inaudible) multiple cameras. We got a camera on the bottom and on the top.

(Background) We got a connection to this room right here.

Officer: Hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on, hold on.

(Background) Hold, hold, hold, relax.

(Background) Metro Police!

(Background) We got a connection in the room behind you.

Officer: Hey, I’m gonna hold on this door, ok?

(Background) Rifle, rifle, rifle!

(Background) (inaudible) I got door.

(Background) Rifles up, move up.

(inaudible background noise)

Officer: Ok, come around there. In with you, with you, with you!

(Background) Come around this door, it’s sweeping. Right here, this door. Those are cameras pointed down the hallway.

Officer: With you, with you

(Background) We’re curling back (inaudible).

(Background) Clear.

(Background) Clear.

(Background) (inaudible) check under the bed.

(Background) I’m covering.

(Background) Watch these closets, watch your back.

Officer: I got them.

(Background) You got it?

(Background) Clear.

(Background) Watch these closets.

(Background) I’m gonna breach.

(Background) We’re gonna breach it.

(Background) Breach.

(Background) Move up, move up

Officer: Canine, coming out!

Canine coming out. Police coming out.

(Background) I need SWAT back.

(Background) Just hold on that, hold on that.

(Background) Hey I need that other charge that’s in the stairwell.

(Background) Yup, yup, gotcha.

Officer: Second charge in the stairwell.

(Background) I’m gonna check these couches real quick.

(Background) I checked them, I checked them. Just watch that. I’m gonna put a (inaudible) on that door.

(Background) Copy that.