Police called to illegal shooting in east Las Vegas

Several persons in the area were held so that police could investigate the gunplay, but no one was reported injured, Zemsta said.

Several people were detained Sunday night after police responded to a reported illegal shooting in eastern Las Vegas near East Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway.

At 8:06 p.m., officers were dispatched to a neighborhood close to the intersection of Cambridge Street and Sierra Vista Drive after gunshots fired by an unknown number of people were reported, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Lt. M. Zemsta.

“The area will have an increased police presence” for a period of time during the probe, he said.

