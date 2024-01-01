50°F
Shootings

Police called to illegal shooting in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2023 - 9:58 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Several people were detained Sunday night after police responded to a reported illegal shooting in eastern Las Vegas near East Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway.

At 8:06 p.m., officers were dispatched to a neighborhood close to the intersection of Cambridge Street and Sierra Vista Drive after gunshots fired by an unknown number of people were reported, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Lt. M. Zemsta.

Several peoplf in the area were held so that police could investigate the gun play, but no one was reported injured, Zemsta said.

“The area will have an increased police presence” for a period of time during the probe, he said.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

