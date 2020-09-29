Police confident arrest will be made in Aria shooting

With a suspect in custody in Sunday’s shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, police say they are continuing to investigate another high-profile shooting in front of the Aria.

Las Vegas police respond to a shooting in the valet area of the Aria on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (Kay Jones Davis - Twitter)

With a suspected gunman in custody in Sunday night’s shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, police say they are continuing to investigate another high-profile shooting on the Strip in front of the Aria on Sept. 22, but so far no arrests have been made in the case.

One person was grazed by gunfire in the 11:08 p.m. shooting in the valet area of the Aria during a party for rapper MoneyBagg Yo. Las Vegas police confirm no arrests have been made yet in the case. Police said they are making progress in the case but they are not saying whether they believe they know the identity of the gunman.

“The suspect is still outstanding and it is an open and active investigation,” said Officer Misael Parra.

Police have remained tight-lipped about the Aria investigation, saying only they are confident an arrest will eventually be made.

On Sunday night another shooting unfolded in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South. One man was critically wounded. A suspect in the shooting, Christian Miller, 19, was subsequently arrested following a traffic stop on Interstate 15 in California.

