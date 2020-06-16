Police detain 6 after man shot at in southwest Las Vegas

A man who chased after a reckless driver in southwest Las Vegas early Tuesday ended up being shot at, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lt. David Gordon said the man noticed a reckless driver nearly hit the man’s car in his neighborhood at 1:14 a.m. The location of the neighborhood was not disclosed, but the man decided to follow the reckless driver.

“The citizen took it upon himself to follow the reckless driver and as he was in a residential neighborhood to the northeast of Hualapai Way and Reno (Avenue), a male stepped out from a corner and fired several shots at the victim’s vehicle,” Gordon said.

The victim’s vehicle was hit by gunfire. He was not injured. A witness in the area, around the same time, heard gunshots and saw a man running from the area of the shooting to a home in the 10000 block of Basalt Hollow Avenue.

Police said they detained six people at the residence as they continued to investigate the incident.

