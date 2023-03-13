66°F
Shootings

Police find body at apartment after wounded man dropped off at hospital

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2023 - 8:31 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department officers discovered a body while performing a welfare check Sunday afternoon after a man had arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his head.

At about 2 p.m. Sunday, the injured man was dropped off at the hospital, Metro Lt. Andrew Kelvington said.

Police units then responded to the 1300 block of H Street and found the second individual, who was declared dead at the scene. It’s unclear how or when the person died, or what the relationship was to the injured man.

As of Sunday evening, the injured man was still in the hospital. His condition is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

