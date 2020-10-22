Police: Gunman in Strip shooting just released from prison

A south central Los Angeles man accused of a Monday morning shooting on the Las Vegas Strip was just released from prison “less than two months ago” after serving time for gun offenses, according to arrest reports in the case .

Jonathan Rosales (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Togia Patelesio (from left), Leslie Derrar and Daniel Mikaele. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police arrested Jonathan Rosales, 24, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon where people might be endangered in the 12:54 a.m. shooting on a pedestrian bridge in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Started over marijuana

Police said in arrest reports that Rosales was with his girlfriend, Leslie Derrar, 20, when Rosales approached two men, Patelesio Togia, 22, and Daniel Mikaele, 25, on the pedestrian bridge. Togia told police a man who officers identified as Rosales asked him if he wanted to buy marijuana.

“Togia denied the male’s offer and said that he did not want to buy any ‘bunk Vegas weed,’ ” police stated. “The male (Rosales) took offense to this and exposed a firearm in his waistband while stating that he was from California and then continued saying something in Spanish that Togia did not understand.”

Police said at this point Mikaele swung a closed fist at Rosales. Rosales, according to police, then brandished the weapon and pistol-whipped Mikaele, causing his firearm to discharge. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Police said Rosales fled the scene, changed clothes and returned to the scene where he was arrested.

“While getting his personal information the male offered that he had been released from prison,” police said in an arrest report. “Upon a records check it was found that Rosales had a history of firearm-related offenses and had been released from prison less than 2 months ago.”

Police said Togia was found to be in possession of a firearm as well, described by police as a “ghost” gun with no markings or serial numbers on it. He was booked on suspicion of owning a gun by a prohibited person and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. He was described by police as a convicted felon from California.

Mikaele was booked on suspicion of giving a false statement and disorderly conduct. Derrar was booked on possession of marijuana.

110 arrests during weekend

Confirmation of the arrests comes as Las Vegas police detailed results of their weekend efforts to combat violence on the Strip through an enforcement effort known as Operation Persistent Pressure.

“This last weekend we conducted almost 600 stops and conducted 110 arrests,” Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Misael Parra said Tuesday. “We are quickly responding to issues and proactively addressing those involved in criminal activities.”

