Police ID man arrested in connection to shooting on Strip

Las Vegas police have identified the suspect arrested in connection with a shooting outside the MGM Grand on Friday night.

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas.

Tre Holly, 25, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder and attempt to buy, receive or withhold stolen property valued at $25,000 but less than $100,000 or a firearm, according to Metropolitan Police Department booking records.

The Strip shooting occurred at approximately 11:40 p.m. Friday outside the casino at 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Police previously said they believed two people got into a fight, resulting in one being shot.

