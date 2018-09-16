Police ID suspect in Las Vegas shooting that injured 7-year-old

Las Vegas police have identified a suspect in a shooting that injured a child Wednesday night in front of a business in the 1800 block of East Tropicana Avenue.

Past booking photos of Curtis Truman, 23 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police have identified a suspect in a shooting that injured a child Wednesday night in front of a Las Vegas business.

Curtis Truman, 23, is suspected of firing a gun after he and another adult were both in an argument with a man in the 1800 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near Spencer Street, around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police Department said Saturday.

Officers arrived at the business after hearing shots fired in the area and saw two men running away.

Police determined a man had parked in front of the business in a car with another adult and two children. When the man began backing his car out of the parking spot, he got in an argument with two men standing behind the car, police said.

Truman is suspected of firing several shots at the car, hitting a 7-year-old child, police said. The child was hospitalized at Sunrise Pediatrics with what appeared to be survivable injuries.

A video provided by police show two men standing in front of a store. One man fires a gun three times.

Police on Saturday did not identify the second man who ran from the scene.

As of Saturday, Truman has not been arrested. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts, police said. Truman stands 6 feet tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has a tattoo on his left arm.

Court records indicate he has faced previous felony charges since 2013, including charges of domestic battery, burglary and owning a gun by a prohibited person.

Police asked anyone with information about Truman’s whereabouts to call Metro’s south central area command investigations section at 702-828-8639. Anonymous tips man be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

