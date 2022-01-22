Police ID suspects in shooting at Home Depot in North Las Vegas

Antwoine Sconiers and Tyrell Sharp remain in custody in Texas after they were arrested last week.

Police have identified two suspects in a shooting last week in North Las Vegas who were arrested in Texas.

Antwoine Sconiers and Tyrell Sharp were arrested Jan. 14 in Fort Worth in connection with the shooting of a Home Depot employee on Jan. 10, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alexander Cuevas said.

At around 11 a.m. Jan. 10, an employee at the store, 1275 W. Craig Road, was shot after an altercation with two men, police said. The man was taken to University Medical Center and was in stable condition as of Jan. 15.

A Fort Worth Police Department incident report, however, identified one man arrested as Antwoine Sconiers and the other as Demente Drew. Drew was arrested on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle and Sconiers on “out of town” warrants, according to the report.

Fort Worth police could not be reached late Friday to confirm the identity of the suspects arrested. Tarrant County jail records showed an Antwoine Sconiers and Tyrell Sharp in custody as of late Friday.

Sharp’s charges include evading arrest with a vehicle, interfering with public duties, giving a false name to a peace officer and fraudulent use of identifying information.

