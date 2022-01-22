50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Shootings

Police ID suspects in shooting at Home Depot in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2022 - 6:00 am
 
Police have identified two suspects in a shooting last week in North Las Vegas who were arreste ...
Police have identified two suspects in a shooting last week in North Las Vegas who were arrested in Texas. Antwoine Sconiers and Tyrell Sharp were arrested Jan. 14 in Fort Worth in connection with the shooting of a Home Depot employee on Jan. 10, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alexander Cuevas said. Around 11 a.m. Jan. 10, an employee at the store, 1275 W. Craig Road, was shot after an altercation with two men, police said. The man was taken to University Medical Center and was in stable condition as of Jan. 15. (RJ file photos from surveillance video)

Police have identified two suspects in a shooting last week in North Las Vegas who were arrested in Texas.

Antwoine Sconiers and Tyrell Sharp were arrested Jan. 14 in Fort Worth in connection with the shooting of a Home Depot employee on Jan. 10, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alexander Cuevas said.

At around 11 a.m. Jan. 10, an employee at the store, 1275 W. Craig Road, was shot after an altercation with two men, police said. The man was taken to University Medical Center and was in stable condition as of Jan. 15.

A Fort Worth Police Department incident report, however, identified one man arrested as Antwoine Sconiers and the other as Demente Drew. Drew was arrested on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle and Sconiers on “out of town” warrants, according to the report.

Fort Worth police could not be reached late Friday to confirm the identity of the suspects arrested. Tarrant County jail records showed an Antwoine Sconiers and Tyrell Sharp in custody as of late Friday.

Sharp’s charges include evading arrest with a vehicle, interfering with public duties, giving a false name to a peace officer and fraudulent use of identifying information.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
1 person injured in planned demolition of US 95 bridge
1 person injured in planned demolition of US 95 bridge
2
Man killed in car had served time for previous Las Vegas shooting
Man killed in car had served time for previous Las Vegas shooting
3
Louie Anderson, comedy icon, dies in Las Vegas
Louie Anderson, comedy icon, dies in Las Vegas
4
Shooting at fitness center leaves 1 injured
Shooting at fitness center leaves 1 injured
5
Rolling in the dough: The wild numbers behind Adele’s postponed residency
Rolling in the dough: The wild numbers behind Adele’s postponed residency
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST