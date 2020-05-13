Police identify 5 officers involved in Boulder Highway shooting

Las Vegas police have released the names of five officers involved in a shooting that critically injured a suspect Sunday in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

The officers are Sgt. Justin Diebold, 36; Sgt. Stephen Trzpis, 40; Officer Brendan Hansen, 33; Officer Daniel Lapolla, 24; and Officer Austin Lea, 26.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 6500 block of Boulder Highway, near Russell Road. At 7:18 p.m., police were called to the address for a report of an “intoxicated male” causing a disturbance at an apartment complex. A security guard told police that the man had a gun.

A Las Vegas police helicopter unit flew to the area and an officer observed “the male on a third floor balcony and confirmed the suspect was armed,” police said.

“Arriving patrol officers set up a containment plan in an attempt to de-escalate the situation,” police said. “The patrol officers saw the suspect exit the apartment holding the firearm, which he pointed towards them. The officers fired, striking the suspect.”

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition as of Sunday. No update has been provided by police about the man’s condition.

Las Vegas police said Diebold and Trzpis have been with the department since 2005. Hansen, Lapolla and Lea have been with the department since 2017. They are all assigned to the community policing division in the police Southeast Area Command. The shooting is the eighth officer-involved shooting in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

