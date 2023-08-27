85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Shootings

Police identify officer who shot, killed man during domestic violence arrest

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 27, 2023 - 8:30 am
 
A police officer was wounded and a suspect is dead after a confrontation Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, ...
A police officer was wounded and a suspect is dead after a confrontation Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, on the 3600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An officer who shot and killed a man who had stabbed another officer has been named.

Officer Rudy Sacba, 32, shot the man Friday morning while Metropolitan Police Department officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 3600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Pecos Road, police said in a statement Sunday.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com

MOST READ
1
Dangerous activity on rise at Lake Mead, officials say
Dangerous activity on rise at Lake Mead, officials say
2
God, country, Trump: Thousands gather at far-right convention in NLV
God, country, Trump: Thousands gather at far-right convention in NLV
3
$950M investment involving Strip hotel revealed
$950M investment involving Strip hotel revealed
4
Raiders release former starter on offensive line
Raiders release former starter on offensive line
5
Millennials priced out of Las Vegas real estate, report says
Millennials priced out of Las Vegas real estate, report says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
A happy Davante Adams on Josh Jacobs: ‘It’s time to ball’
A happy Davante Adams on Josh Jacobs: ‘It’s time to ball’
3 US Marines killed, 20 injured in aircraft crash in Australia
3 US Marines killed, 20 injured in aircraft crash in Australia
Adored peacock ‘Pete’ fatally shot by bow and arrow
Adored peacock ‘Pete’ fatally shot by bow and arrow
Sportsbooks remain skeptical of Golden Knights
Sportsbooks remain skeptical of Golden Knights
Man dies after auto-pedestrian collision near Downtown Summerlin
Man dies after auto-pedestrian collision near Downtown Summerlin
Big catches lead Liberty past Hawaii school — PHOTOS
Big catches lead Liberty past Hawaii school — PHOTOS