Police identify officer who shot, killed man during domestic violence arrest
Las Vegas police have identified the officer who killed a man who stabbed another officer while arrested.
Officer Rudy Sacba, 32, shot the man Friday morning while Metropolitan Police Department officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 3600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Pecos Road, police said in a statement Sunday.
