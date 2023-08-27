Police identify officer who shot, killed man during domestic violence arrest

Las Vegas police have identified the officer who killed a man who stabbed another officer while arrested.

A police officer was wounded and a suspect is dead after a confrontation Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, on the 3600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An officer who shot and killed a man who had stabbed another officer has been named.

Officer Rudy Sacba, 32, shot the man Friday morning while Metropolitan Police Department officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 3600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Pecos Road, police said in a statement Sunday.

