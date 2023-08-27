Police identify officer who shot, killed person during domestic violence arrest

Las Vegas police have identified the officer who killed a person who stabbed another officer while arrested.

A police officer was wounded and a suspect is dead after a confrontation Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, on the 3600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officer Rudy Sacba, 32, shot the man Friday morning while Metropolitan Police Department officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 3600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Pecos Road, police said in a statement Sunday.

Police said officers were arresting the person when the person stabbed an officer with an “edged weapon.” Police didn’t offer any furter details on the weapon.

That’s when Sacba shot the person, who died on the scene, police said.

The person’s name is expected to be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Sacba, who has been a Metro employee since 2021, is assigned to the East Community Policing Division, Northeast Area Command, Metro said.

He said been put on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the shooting.

