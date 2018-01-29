Police identify officer who shot man in central Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department identified the officer who shot a man in the central valley late Friday night as officer Bryan Davila.

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officer Bryan Davila, 33, is on routine paid leave after he shot a man on the 1800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, near East St. Louis Avenue, Las Vegas police said. Davila has been with the department since December 2016.

The man Davila shot was waving a gun and “acting erratically” late Friday night, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Chris Little said in the early hours of the investigation. Responding officers told the man to drop the gun, but he instead ran into the street and pointed the weapon at police.

Davila then shot the man, who was hospitalized and expected to survive. No officers were injured.

The incident marked the Metropolitan Police Department’s second officer-involved shooting in 2018.

