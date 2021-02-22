Police investigate 2 central Las Vegas shootings

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating two shootings in the central Las Vegas Valley early Monday.

In the first, police Lt. David Gordon said at 1:04 a.m. a man was walking north on Simmons Street, near Vegas Drive, when he saw two men arguing in a parking lot in the 2700 block of Coran Lane. Gunshots rang out moments later. Police arrived and found an apartment in the 1900 block of Simmons damaged by bullets. A woman, a man and three children inside the apartment were not injured.

A little more than an hour later, Gordon said seven people were inside a home in the 2900 block of El Camino Avenue, near Sahara Avenue, when they heard gunfire. It appears the shooting stemmed from a drive-by with shots fired in the direction of the home.

“Witnesses in the neighborhood reported seeing vehicles drive by followed by the sound of several gunshots,” Gordon said.

No one was injured in both shootings. Gordon said there is no known connection between the two but police are investigating.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.