Police investigate 2 shootings in Las Vegas Valley

Police are investigating a pair of shootings that took place Friday night in the Las Vegas Valley.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police are investigating a pair of shootings that took place Friday night in the Las Vegas Valley.

The first was reported just after 10;40 p.m. on the 6300 block of Violet Blossom Drive, near Vegas and North Torrey Pines drives, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jesse Roybal. The victim was taken to a hospital, and a suspect was found and arrested.

The second was reported just after 10:50 p.m. on the 2400 block of Saguaro Point Street, near East Carey Avenue and North Lamb Boulevard, Roybal said. Officers responded to a traffic accident and found that the victim had been shot in the head. The victim was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.