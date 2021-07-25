Police investigate after man shoots dog in central Las Vegas

A man shot and killed another person’s dog Sunday in central Las Vegas, police said.

Just before 8 a.m., a man was walking his German shepherd on a leash near East Sahara Avenue and Sixth Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said.

During his walk, the man said another person’s unleashed pit bull “lunged at him,” and he shot the dog, Boxler said. The pit bull died at the scene.

Animal control officers and Metro detectives are investigating the shooting, Boxler said.

No other information was immediately available.

