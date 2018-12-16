Police investigate after man shot near downtown Las Vegas

A man is hospitalized after a shooting Sunday morning near downtown Las Vegas, according to Las Vegas police.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just before 11:15 a.m. Sunday to an apartment complex at 1100 West Monroe Avenue, near North Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Owens Avenue, said department spokesman Lt. Chris Holmes.

The man who was shot was taken to University Medical Center in stable condition, Holmes said.

“(The) suspect is outstanding and detectives are beginning the investigation,” Holmes said about noon Sunday.

The shooting was possibly gang-related, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

