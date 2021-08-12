Police investigate after woman shot in Henderson

The woman was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, police said.

Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Henderson on Wednesday night.

Henderson police and firefighters were called to reports of a shooting victim on the 1300 block of Sunset Road, police said.

Arriving officers located the woman at around 9:35 p.m. She was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

Officers determined that the shooting happened on the 100 block of North Boulder Highway, about 4.5 miles southeast of where the woman was found.

A suspect has not been located, police said.

No further details on the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available. Police continue to investigate.

