Police investigate barricade situation in northeast Las Vegas Valley

(Getty Images)

Police are investigate a barricade situation after reports of a shooting Thursday in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The call was received around 7:40 a.m. for the shooting near a residence on the 3400 block of Goldyke Street, near North Lamb and North Las Vegas boulevards, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The person would not leave the residence.

SWAT and Crisis Negotiators have arrived on scene and are attempting to make contact with the shooter.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.