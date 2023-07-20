101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Shootings

Police investigate barricade situation in northeast Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2023 - 9:44 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Police are investigate a barricade situation after reports of a shooting Thursday in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The call was received around 7:40 a.m. for the shooting near a residence on the 3400 block of Goldyke Street, near North Lamb and North Las Vegas boulevards, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The person would not leave the residence.

SWAT and Crisis Negotiators have arrived on scene and are attempting to make contact with the shooter.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Home searched in Tupac killing tied to wife of Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis
Home searched in Tupac killing tied to wife of Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis
2
California ticket wins $1B Powerball prize, one of largest in history
California ticket wins $1B Powerball prize, one of largest in history
3
Boring’s Vegas Loop expansion includes 81 stations
Boring’s Vegas Loop expansion includes 81 stations
4
Tupac murder investigation leads police to Henderson home
Tupac murder investigation leads police to Henderson home
5
Man charged in Summerlin restaurant killing wasn’t shooter, prosecutor says
Man charged in Summerlin restaurant killing wasn’t shooter, prosecutor says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
1 injured in east valley shooting
1 injured in east valley shooting
North Las Vegas police investigating fatal home invasion shooting
North Las Vegas police investigating fatal home invasion shooting
One dead in northwest Las Vegas Valley shooting
One dead in northwest Las Vegas Valley shooting
Man dies after shooting in central Las Vegas
Man dies after shooting in central Las Vegas
Police seek help to identify 3 men connected to Saturday shooting
Police seek help to identify 3 men connected to Saturday shooting
3 teenagers shot, 1 dead in North Las Vegas
3 teenagers shot, 1 dead in North Las Vegas