84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Shootings

Police investigate central Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2021 - 4:48 pm
 
Updated March 29, 2021 - 5:14 pm
Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting near Charleston and South Las Vegas boulevards on ...
Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting near Charleston and South Las Vegas boulevards on Monday, March 29, 2021. (Alexis Ford / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people have been shot in a central Las Vegas neighborhood.

The shooting occurred Monday on the 1100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, just south of Charleston Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Officers located a suspect vehicle in the area and initiated a vehicle pursuit, police said. The vehicle became disabled in the area of Desert Inn Road and Swenson Street, and multiple occupants fled. Officers are attempting to take them into custody at this time.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
$100K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$100K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
2
17-mile backup reported on southbound I-15 near Primm
17-mile backup reported on southbound I-15 near Primm
3
CDC extends eviction moratorium
CDC extends eviction moratorium
4
CARTOON: Natural selection
CARTOON: Natural selection
5
Fires burn east Las Vegas thrift store, person arrested
Fires burn east Las Vegas thrift store, person arrested
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST