Police investigate central Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting near Charleston and South Las Vegas boulevards on Monday, March 29, 2021. (Alexis Ford / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people have been shot in a central Las Vegas neighborhood.

The shooting occurred Monday on the 1100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, just south of Charleston Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Officers located a suspect vehicle in the area and initiated a vehicle pursuit, police said. The vehicle became disabled in the area of Desert Inn Road and Swenson Street, and multiple occupants fled. Officers are attempting to take them into custody at this time.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.