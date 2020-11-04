Police investigate central Las Vegas shootings

Las Vegas police were investigating two shootings early Wednesday in central Las Vegas.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was shot at Harmon Avenue and Caliente Street, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police at a shooting scene at Harmon Avenue and Caliente Street on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police responded to an apartment complex on Harmon Avenue at Caliente Street shortly after 5 a.m.

One person was shot but police did not release further details on the condition of the victim or the circumstances of the shooting.

As police were investigating the, gunshots rang out nearby. Police subsequently responded to the second episode of gunfire as well. There was no information available on whether the second shooting was related to the first or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

