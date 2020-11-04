58°F
Shootings

Police investigate central Las Vegas shootings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2020 - 6:39 am
 
Updated November 4, 2020 - 6:45 am

Las Vegas police were investigating two shootings early Wednesday in central Las Vegas.

Police responded to an apartment complex on Harmon Avenue at Caliente Street shortly after 5 a.m.

One person was shot but police did not release further details on the condition of the victim or the circumstances of the shooting.

As police were investigating the, gunshots rang out nearby. Police subsequently responded to the second episode of gunfire as well. There was no information available on whether the second shooting was related to the first or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

