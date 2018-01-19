Police investigate deadly shooting at east Las Vegas park

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday night near Lewis Family Park in the east valley. One person died at the scene.

Police officers investigate a fatal shooting at Lewis Family Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal

Police officers investigate a fatal shooting at Lewis Family Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal

Police officers investigate a fatal shooting at Lewis Family Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal

Police officers investigate a fatal shooting at Lewis Family Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday night at a park in the east valley.

A young man, possibly in his late teens, was shot dead about 7:30 p.m. near Lewis Family Park, near East Sahara Avenue and Tree Line Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department. Police responded on reports of a fight among two groups of young men and found the deceased teenager lying in the street.

“Young people with guns and senseless violence, things that shouldn’t happen,” homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said.

The deceased and another teenager got into an argument with two other young men, leading to a fight, McGrath said late Thursday night. The fight then spilled into a street near the park, where one or two gunshots were fired, he said.

The other teenager stayed at the scene but initially wasn’t cooperating with arriving officers, McGrath said. He was with homicide detectives Thursday night.

“We believe he is going to be a key piece of this investigation,” McGrath said.

Police don’t know what prompted the fight, but haven’t ruled out gang activity, McGrath said.

He said the two other people involved fled the scene in a dark car, possibly a Toyota Celica. Two handguns were found at the scene, and police think a third handgun may be with the people who fled.

Police were checking neighboring homes for security footage.

Las Vegas city marshals told police they have had past issues with groups of young people coming to the park to fight, McGrath said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity once his family is notified.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

Lewis Family Park, Las Vegas