94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Shootings

Police investigate dog shooting in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2021 - 9:40 am
 
Las Vegas police, with the assistance of animal control, investigate the scene where a dog was ...
Las Vegas police, with the assistance of animal control, investigate the scene where a dog was shot and killed in a dispute by Sahara Avenue and 6th Street in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Police investigate a shooting of a dog Sunday, July 25, 2021, at East Sahara Avenue and 6th Str ...
Police investigate a shooting of a dog Sunday, July 25, 2021, at East Sahara Avenue and 6th Street in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police, with the assistance of animal control, investigate the scene where a dog was ...
Las Vegas police, with the assistance of animal control, investigate the scene where a dog was shot and killed in a dispute by Sahara Avenue and 6th Street in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas police, with the assistance of animal control, investigate the scene where a dog was ...
Las Vegas police, with the assistance of animal control, investigate the scene where a dog was shot and killed in a dispute by Sahara Avenue and 6th Street in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas police, with the assistance of animal control, investigate the scene where a dog was ...
Las Vegas police, with the assistance of animal control, investigate the scene where a dog was shot and killed in a dispute by Sahara Avenue and 6th Street in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas police, with the assistance of animal control, investigate the scene where a dog was ...
Las Vegas police, with the assistance of animal control, investigate the scene where a dog was shot and killed in a dispute by Sahara Avenue and 6th Street in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A dog was shot and killed after a dispute early Sunday morning in central Las Vegas.

Just before 8 a.m., a man was walking his German Shepard on a leash near East Sahara Avenue and 6th Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said. That man said a pit bull, which was not on a leash, “lunged at him,” and he shot the dog. The pit bull died at the scene.

Animal control officers and detectives are investigating the incident, Boxler said.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Shaquille O’Neal buys Las Vegas estate for $2M
Shaquille O’Neal buys Las Vegas estate for $2M
2
Gambler hits $271K jackpot on table game at Strip casino
Gambler hits $271K jackpot on table game at Strip casino
3
Las Vegas developer aims for new line of rentals in hot market
Las Vegas developer aims for new line of rentals in hot market
4
LETTER: Vegas had better prepare for another shutdown
LETTER: Vegas had better prepare for another shutdown
5
Raiders win 2nd straight charity softball game against Golden Knights
Raiders win 2nd straight charity softball game against Golden Knights
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST