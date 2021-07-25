Police investigate dog shooting in central Las Vegas
A man said a pit bull, which was not on a leash, “lunged at him.”
A dog was shot and killed after a dispute early Sunday morning in central Las Vegas.
Just before 8 a.m., a man was walking his German Shepard on a leash near East Sahara Avenue and 6th Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said. That man said a pit bull, which was not on a leash, “lunged at him,” and he shot the dog. The pit bull died at the scene.
Animal control officers and detectives are investigating the incident, Boxler said.
No other information was immediately available.
Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.