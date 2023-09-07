97°F
Shootings

Police investigate downtown Las Vegas attempted armed robbery, shooting

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2023 - 1:54 pm
 
Updated September 7, 2023 - 3:38 pm
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Police are investigating the attempted armed robbery of a victim who was shot.

Three individuals have been detained, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

There were no details on the extent of injuries to the victim.

The shooting occurred Thursday afternoon on the 1400 block of Fremont Street, east of Maryland Parkway.

People are asked to avoid the area because of the heavy police presence. The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

