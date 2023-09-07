94°F
Shootings

Police investigate downtown Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2023 - 1:54 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon in downtown Las Vegas.

The shooting was reported on the 1400 block of Fremont Street, east of Maryland Parkway, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

No injuries have been reported at this time. People are asked to avoid the area because of the heavy police presence. Currently no suspect is in custody. The investigation remains active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

