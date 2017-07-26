Police investigate east Las Vegas shooting that left 1 injured

Detectives are investigating whether a man’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted late Tuesday in the eastern valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man was shot inside a house on the 1400 block of Macon Street, near Charleston and Lamb boulevards, Metropolitan Police Department said. Officers were called about 10:35 p.m. They found the man was shot near his hip or leg, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

Gordon said police weren’t sure if somebody shot him or he shot himself.

The man was hospitalized and expected to survive.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.