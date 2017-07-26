ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Shootings

Police investigate east Las Vegas shooting that left 1 injured

By Mike Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2017 - 12:43 am
 

Detectives are investigating whether a man’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted late Tuesday in the eastern valley.

The man was shot inside a house on the 1400 block of Macon Street, near Charleston and Lamb boulevards, Metropolitan Police Department said. Officers were called about 10:35 p.m. They found the man was shot near his hip or leg, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

Gordon said police weren’t sure if somebody shot him or he shot himself.

The man was hospitalized and expected to survive.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Shootings Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like