Police investigate fatal officer-involed shooting in northeast Las Vegas

A man was fatally shot by police detectives at a northeast Las Vegas convenience store late Tuesday night.

Police Capt. Sasha Larkin gives details about an officer-involved shooting in northeast Las Vegas (LVMPD)

Police at the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting on the 2500 block of North Pecos Road in northeast Las Vegas. The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of North Pecos Road, near East Carey Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Capt. Sasha Larkin said detectives went to a business to follow up on a shooting that took place earlier in the day, having information that a suspect in the shooting was working at the business.

“Upon arriving, officers observed the suspect in the convenience store and immediately gave him verbal commands which he initially obeyed,” a police statement said. “Suddenly, the suspect turned and pulled a handgun from his waistband. Officers fired striking the suspect several times. Medical

personnel responded and pronounced the suspect deceased at the scene.”

It was the 17th officer-involved shooting in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. The names of the officers involved will be released after 48 hours, per Metro policy.

The Clark County coroner will release the name of the person who was killed.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the LVMPD Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact

Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.