Shootings

Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2020 - 12:12 am
 
Updated October 28, 2020 - 8:06 am

A man was fatally shot by police detectives at a northeast Las Vegas convenience store late Tuesday.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of North Pecos Road, near East Carey Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Capt. Sasha Larkin said detectives went to a business to follow up on a shooting from earlier in the day, having information that a suspect was working there.

“Upon arriving, officers observed the suspect in the convenience store and immediately gave him verbal commands which he initially obeyed,” a police statement said. “Suddenly, the suspect turned and pulled a handgun from his waistband. Officers fired striking the suspect several times. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the suspect deceased at the scene.”

It was the 17th officer-involved shooting in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. The names of the officers involved will be released after 48 hours, per Metro policy.

The Clark County coroner will identify the person who was killed.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the LVMPD force investigation team at 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

