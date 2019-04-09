Police investigate gunfire at Boulder Highway apartments

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the east Las Vegas Valley Tuesday morning.

Just after 8 a.m., police received calls reporting that two men got into a fight that led to a shooting at the Budget Suites, 4625 Boulder Highway, near South Nellis Boulevard, Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. It’s unknown how many shots were fired but there were no injuries, Metlzer said.

The shooter fled before police arrived, but officers detained one person in connection with the event, Meltzer said.

No further information was immediately available.