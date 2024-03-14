60°F
Shootings

Police investigate officer-involved shooting in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2024 - 8:13 pm
 
Updated March 13, 2024 - 8:15 pm
Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the central valley Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred in the 4000 block of South Maryland Parkway, according to an email from the Metropolitan Police Department. That address is north of East Flamingo Road.

No other details were provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

