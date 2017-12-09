Police investigate officer-involved shooting in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the central valley Saturday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at Decatur Boulevard and Vegas Drive. Decatur will be shut down in the area while officers investigate, police said. Traffic delays are expected; drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Several police squad cars are on scene.

No other details are available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

