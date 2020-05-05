Police investigate officer-involved shooting in eastern Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning in the east valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Sandhill Road, near Lamb Boulevard and Boulder Highway, according to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department that was posted at about 11:30 a.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

