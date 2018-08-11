Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas shopping center

Unidentified Target department store employees comfort each other as Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting at a shopping complex near Blue Diamond Road and Arville Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in a south valley shopping center Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened at the Blue Diamond Crossing shopping center, which is in the 4000 block of Blue Diamond Road. The center houses several stores including Ross Dress for Less, Target and Kohl’s.

A father told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he and his 9-year-old son were inside the Ross Dress for Less when he saw a man arguing with a woman.

He said the man made threats, left the store and then came back inside and fired a weapon. The father said he grabbed his son and they started running toward the front exit. He said the man was still firing when he and his son exited.

The father said he did not see whether anyone was struck by gunfire.

An employee at a nearby nail salon said she hear three gunshots, a short pause and several more gunshots. The woman, who did not want her name used, said she poked her head out of nail salon and saw police officers standing over a man lying on the ground.

Sheena Romandia, 32, told the Review-Journal that she was back-to-school shopping at the Target store when she noticed a bunch of people start to run. She did not did not see or hear anybody shooting, but she said when she saw the crowd running, she and her two daughters joined them.

Romandia remembered thinking, “We gotta go.” She said she and the others ran toward the back of the store and exited through an employee entrance. It took a few minutes to fit so many people through one exit in to the area behind the store.

Police would not let them back into the parking lot, so she walked around the shopping center and made her way to the front of a business near a Verizon store.

Some of the roads closed in the area from Arville Street and Valley View north of Blue Diamond Road have reopened, the Regional Transportation Commission tweeted.

This is the fifth officer-involved shooting in the past week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

