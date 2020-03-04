Police investigate officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas

The shooting occurred about 8:50 a.m. near Lamb Boulevard and Interstate-15, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

North Las Vegas police were investigating a police shooting Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred about 8:50 a.m. near Lamb Boulevard and Interstate-15, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

“We have one officer that shot, and the suspect’s en route to the hospital,” he said.

No additional information was immediately available.

