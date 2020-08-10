Police investigate officer-involved shooting in northeast Las Vegas
A large police presence in northeast Las Vegas was affecting traffic in the area after an officer-involved shooting Monday morning. No injuries were reported.
“This remains a dynamic event,” Las Vegas police said in a 9:14 a.m. statement. “The suspect is believed to be barricaded in a mobile home at this time.”
Police were congregating at the Storeyville Mobile Home resort at 3755 N. Nellis Blvd. Nellis Boulevard was closed at East Gowan Road.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
