Police investigate officer-involved shooting in northeast Las Vegas

A large police presence in northeast Las Vegas was affecting traffic in the area after an officer-involved shooting Monday morning. No injuries were reported.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting at 3755 North Nellis Blvd. on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting at 3755 North Nellis Blvd. on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating investigating an officer-involved shooting at 3755 North Nellis Blvd. on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A large police presence in northeast Las Vegas was affecting traffic in the area after an officer-involved shooting Monday morning. No injuries were reported.

“This remains a dynamic event,” Las Vegas police said in a 9:14 a.m. statement. “The suspect is believed to be barricaded in a mobile home at this time.”

Police were congregating at the Storeyville Mobile Home resort at 3755 N. Nellis Blvd. Nellis Boulevard was closed at East Gowan Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.