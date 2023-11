Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning in southeast Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shooting was reported on the 3900 block of Landsdown Place, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.